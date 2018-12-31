×
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from Minnesota Timberwolves' win against Miami Heat

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
21   //    31 Dec 2018, 23:34 IST

Towns powered the Wolves to victory against the Heat
Towns powered the Wolves to victory against the Heat

Final Score: Minnesota Timberwolves defeated Miami Heat 113-104

The Minnesota Timberwolves are having one of their worst seasons this year and with a 17-19 record, they are at the 13th spot in Western Conference Standings. After a tough overtime loss against the Atlanta Hawks at home, they visited Miami for a game against the Heat.

The Heat, who are at the 7th spot in East with 17-18 record, were coming off a blowout win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. This was the final game of their three-game homestand and they were looking to close out with a victory.

It was a close contest with T-Wolves entering the half-time with a one-point lead. However, a strong third quarter by the Wolves helped them see off the Heat 113-104. The two teams are scheduled to meet for the final in Minnesota in April.

Throughout the course of this article, let us take a look at three talking points from the Minnesota Timberwolves' win over the Miami Heat.

#3 Six T-Wolves' players scored in double-digits

Dario Saric came off the bench for 13 points
Dario Saric came off the bench for 13 points

Last night, all the Timberwolves came up big in a win filled with team-work. While it was Karl-Anthony Towns who led the scoring with 34 points, Robert Covington had 16 points on 44.4 percentage shooting.

After seeing just 25 minutes of action in the contest against the Atlanta Hawks, Tyus Jones played for 36 minutes in Miami and scored 12 points. This was not a great game for Wiggins as he only shot 5-for-16 from the field and finished with 13 points.

Taj Gibson was restricted to just 4 points against the Hawks but was impressive against the Heat and scored 14 points while dominating in the paint. Dario Saric came off the bench for 13 points to help the T-Wolves to victory.

