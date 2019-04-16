×
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from NBA Playoffs - April 15th - Warriors squander 31-point lead, series tied at 1-1

Los Angeles Clippers v Golden State Warriors - Game Two
Los Angeles Clippers v Golden State Warriors - Game Two

The NBA playoffs saw only two matches played on April 15th. But the matches turned out to be very exciting and left us with plenty to ponder.

The first match of the day saw the 76ers take on the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets had already snatched home court advantage after the first game of the series in which they played fearlessly and beat the 76ers. The second game of the series also saw great fight between the two teams in the first half. But the 76ers absolutely dominated the third quarter of the match scoring 51 points and getting the victory. The series is now nicely poised at 1-1.

The last match of the day featured a historic match between the Warriors and the Clippers. The Warriors led by as many as 31 points in the third quarter. The Clippers fought back valiantly to win the match by a scoreline of 135-131 and tie the series at 1-1.

Let's have a look at the top three talking points of the match.

#3 The 76ers Stars shining for the first time in playoffs:

Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Two
Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Two

The 76ers are one of the star studded teams in the NBA. They have the best starting five in the NBA after the Warriors. Yet they all mightily failed in the first game against the Nets.

In this match, the 76ers stars finally got going. Ben Simmons led the way with a fine triple double. Joel Embiid scored the game high 23 points. Tobias Harris and J.J. Redick all contributed for the 76ers.

The 76ers got the much needed win in this match. Their display in the third quarter shows how dangerous they can be as a team. They will be hoping to snatch back the home court advantage when they visit the Nets for the third match of the series.

