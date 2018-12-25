×
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from Portland Trail Blazers' win over Dallas Mavericks

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
37   //    25 Dec 2018, 23:32 IST

Portland Trail Blazers held off the Dallas Mavericks in overtime
Portland Trail Blazers held off the Dallas Mavericks in overtime

Final Score: Portland Trail Blazers defeated Dallas Mavericks 121-118

The Dallas Mavericks were on a five-game losing streak and were in Portland to take on Blazers in the final game of the four-game road trip. After losing by as many as 30 points at home against the Utah Jazz, the Blazers were looking to end their three-game homestand with a win, before they go on a two-game road trip.

This was a back-and-forth contest that went into overtime, thanks to the buzzer-beating three-pointer from the Rookie of the Year frontrunner Luka Doncic. Blazers managed to eke out a 121-118 win in overtime.

Harrison Barnes led the Mavericks' scoring with 27 points on 11-for-20 shooting. For the Blazers, it was Lillard who scored a game-high 33 points. The two teams will next meet in February 2019 for a regular season matchup in Dallas.

Let us take a look at three of the talking points from this exciting contest in Portland.

#3 Two Blazers' players scored in double-digits

Seth Curry scored 12 points off the bench for the Blazers
Seth Curry scored 12 points off the bench for the Blazers

Seth Curry has been impressive so far for the Blazers and has proved himself in whatever little opportunities he was provided with. Against the Mavericks, he had one of the best games of this season as he scored 12 points coming off the bench and provided much-needed spark for the team.

In his sixth season in the NBA, Meyers Leonard is still trying to make an impact in the league and is still being used as a scoring option off the bench. Last night, he scored 13 points coming off the bench and led the Blazers' bench scoring. He also had 6 rebounds on the night. This was Leonard's sixth game this season scoring in double-digits.

NBA Dallas Mavericks Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard Luka Doncic NBA top 20 NBA Players
Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Basketball junkie
