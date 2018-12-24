NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from the Boston Celtics' win over the Charlotte Hornets

The Celtics, led by Kyrie Irving, got the win at home. Credit: LA Times

Final Score: Boston Celtics defeated Charlotte Hornets, 119-103

After two straight losses at home, the Boston Celtics hosted Charlotte Hornets, who were coming off a victory against the Detroit Pistons. This was the first of their three-match regular-season series.

The Celtics played to their true potential and picked up a convincing win. After starting hot in the first quarter, the Celtics went into halftime with a 21 point lead. The Hornets showed some fighting spirit in the second half but it was not enough to defeat the Celtics.

Kemba Walker led the Hornets' scoring with 21 points. However, apart from Walker, none of the Hornets' starters could get it going and the team suffered a tough loss. Willy Hernanogomez came off the bench and had a 19-point double-double but could not help the team to victory. Let us take a look at three of the talking points from this game.

#3 Celtics' three-game skid ends

Celtics dominated the Hornets throughout the game. Credit: Bangor Daily News

After winning eight streak games, the Celtics lost three-straight games and received a lot of flake. They were finally able to end the three-game losing streak after dominating the Hornets throughout the game and picking up the win.

The Celtics looked comfortable for the entire duration of the game and the Hornets were never really in the game. Even though the Hornets surged late in the fourth quarter, the game was all but over by then as they had a huge 94-67 lead at the end of three quarters.

With a tough road schedule ahead, this win will help the Celtics develop some confidence that can help them to build some momentum. The Celtics are currently placed fifth in the Eastern Conference.

