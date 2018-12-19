×
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from the Cleveland Cavaliers' Win Over the Indiana Pacers

Achyut Dubey
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
32   //    19 Dec 2018, 18:27 IST

The Cavaliers won the game on a last-second tip-in by Larry Nance Jr.
The Cavaliers won the game on a last-second tip-in by Larry Nance Jr.

The Pacers were riding a sweet 7-game win streak coming into this one and looked to build on it. But the basketball gods had other plans.

A last second tip-in by the high-flying 25-year-old resulted in the Pacers' streak being snapped, much to the dismay at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indiana. The Cavaliers beat the Pacers 92-91 and improved to 8-23 on the season.

On the other hand, the hosts of this clash ended up with a frustrating loss on home soil, though still strong in the third spot(Eastern Conference) with a 20-11(0.645) win-loss record. Even after this heartbreaking loss, Indiana have only lost three of their last ten games.

The Cavaliers, however, no longer possess the league-worst record anymore as the Hawks & Bulls follow on the East standings with Cleveland sitting in the 13th spot.

Let's draw some key takeaways from this nail-biting encounter as the lowly Cavaliers edge past the sturdy Pacers.

#1 Larry Nance Jr. had a game worth remembering

Larry Nance Jr. is averaging just 8.3 ppg this season.
Larry Nance Jr. is averaging just 8.3 ppg this season.

Larry's career-high rebounding average of 7.1 per game this season screams wonders of his improved capabilities on the board.

For this game against the surging Indiana Pacers, he finished with an imposing double-double of 15 points and 16 rebounds, also including six assists and three steals. But no point or rebound was more important than the one he pulled off in the very final second of the game.

The Cavs were down by 1 as they inbounded the ball with just 8 seconds left on the clock. Rodney Hood's jumper bounced off the rim and Larry just might have shoved aside(uncalled by the referees) Victor Oladipo on the floor to tip the ball up and into the bucket, just before the clock expired.

"I told Hood to put the ball up on the rim with a couple seconds left so I can see if I could do something with it," Nance said. "He made a good move and did exactly that. I was lucky enough to get a hand on it."

He shot 7-of-14 from the floor and even managed to net one of his three 3-point attempts. This was his third 10+ rebound performance in the past five games he has played for Cleveland.

