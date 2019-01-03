×
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from the Dallas Mavericks' blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
20   //    03 Jan 2019, 19:37 IST

Dallas Mavericks took care of business on the road Credit: USA Today
Dallas Mavericks took care of business on the road Credit: USA Today

Final Score: Dallas Mavericks defeat Charlotte Hornets 122-84

The Dallas Mavericks were on the road to play to their first game of the new year in Charlotte. They were up against the Hornets, who were coming off a blowout win against the Orlando Magic.

The Mavericks made 10 first-quarter three-pointers and made life difficult for the Hornets. The hosts were never in the game and suffered an embarrassing 38-point loss at home. Let us take a look at three of the talking points from the Mavericks' blowout win over the Hornets.

#3 The Mavericks led by as many as 47 points in the fourth quarter

Dirk Nowitzki scored 6 points on his return after missing the game against the Thunder
Dirk Nowitzki scored 6 points on his return after missing the game against the Thunder

Although the Mavericks were on the road, they made sure that that would not stop them from dictating things at the Spectrum Center. Even though the game was tight in the first quarter with scores tied at 22-22, Mavericks' 20-4 run made sure they ended the first quarter strong with a 42-26 lead.

Capitalising on the first quarter lead, the Mavericks never looked back as they finished the half with a 65-41 lead. The Hornets showed some spirit in the third quarter, but the Mavericks would only extend this lead to 29 points.

With all the Mavericks' starters getting benched for the fourth quarter, the Hornets should have cut down the lead. Unfortunately, Dwight Powell's explosive fourth quarter where he scored 13 points only made things worse for the Hornets.

With 4:17 remaining in the fourth quarter, a layup by Jalen Brunson extended their lead to as many as 47 points, making it an embarrassing loss for the Hornets.

1 / 3 NEXT
Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Basketball junkie
