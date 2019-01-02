NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from the Denver Nuggets' win over the New York Knicks

Kaushik Turlapaty FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 10 // 02 Jan 2019, 20:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Nuggets win their 9th straight game at home

Final Score: Denver Nuggets defeat New York Knicks 115-108

After closing out 2018 with two straight wins, the Nuggets were at home looking to continue their winning ways into 2019 and hosted the New York Knicks. The Knicks were coming off a 28-point blowout loss against the Jazz.

This was a tight contest at the end of two quarters and the Knicks took a one-point lead. Even though the Knicks were in the game and had the upper hand at the end of three quarters, a strong fourth quarter helped the Nuggets get the win. With this victory, the Nuggets have now won nine straight games at home.

The Knicks and the Nuggets will meet for the second and final time in regular-season in March, this time in New York. In this article, let us take a look at three of the talking points from the Nuggets' win over the Knicks.

#3 Knicks lose their eighth straight game

This is Knicks' eighth straight defeat this season Credit: SNY

Nothing seems to be going right for the Knicks at the moment as they now lost eight straight games this season. Knicks, who are one of the worst teams in the league at the moment, are currently at the 14th spot in the Eastern Conference Standings.

The Knicks entered this season without their All-Star Center Kristaps Porzingis and no one had any expectations for this team. However, no one would have expected them to perform this bad and hold a 9-29 record.

However, there are still reasons to celebrate as the 19-year-old Rookie Kevin Knox has looked great and is definitely going to be the future of this franchise. With a tough schedule that includes the likes of Portland, Golden State, and Los Angeles among other really good teams, do not expect their losing streak to end any time soon.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement