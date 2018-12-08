NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from the Golden State Warriors' win against the Milwaukee Bucks

The Warriors rolled past the Bucks

Final Score: Warriors defeated Bucks, 105-95

The Golden State Warriors were on a two-game winning streak and visited Milwaukee for their final matchup of the five-game road trip. The Eastern Conference powerhouse was coming off a blowout win against the Detroit Pistons and hosted the Warriors.

The Warriors dominated the Bucks throughout the game as the hosts struggled from the field. Stephen Curry and Thompson were the high-scorers for the Warriors with 20 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo put together a double-double with 22 points and 15 rebounds.

Even though the Warriors committed 13 turnovers in the first half, they still managed to enter the half-time with a 6-point lead. The dubs eventually went on to register an easy win and have extended their win streak to three games. They will now go back home and host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Oracle Arena. Let us take a look at three talking points from the Warriors' matchup against the Bucks.

#3 Bucks' poor three-point shooting

Bucks were terrible from long range

The Bucks' three-point shooting hurt them the most, in the game against the Warriors. They only shot 7-for-39 from behind the arc and on a night when Warriors made 19 three-pointers, the Bucks did not have an answer.

Khris Middleton went 1-for-7 from distance and had a night to forget. The 'Splash Mountain', Brook Lopez went cold (1-for-6) from the three-point line. None of the players could get it going from distance but attempted a lot of unnecessary contested threes.

Even though the Bucks had enough firepower in the paint, thanks to Giannis, they just could not do much damage to the Warriors from the perimeter. This is an issue that definitely needs to be sorted because of how the game has become so dependent on three-pointers, in the last few years.

