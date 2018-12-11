NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from the Golden State Warriors' win against the Minnesota Timberwolves

Kaushik Turlapaty FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 49 // 11 Dec 2018, 20:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Curry's red-hot performance helped the Warriors roll past the T-Wolves. Credit: ABC

Final Score: Warriors defeated T-Wolves, 116-108

With Stephen Curry back in the lineup, the Golden State Warriors are back to being their usual self and are dominating the opposing teams the way only they could. The Warriors were on a three-game winning streak and hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves, who were coming off a tough loss against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The hosts dominated the visitors throughout the game and never showed any signs of slowing down as they went on to win this game, 116-108. Draymond Green made his return to the starting lineup after an 11-game absence due to a toe injury.

Curry was once again the key for Warriors as he scored 38 points and showed why he is the best guard in the league. Throughout the course of this article, let us take a look at three of the talking points from the Warriors' easy win against the T-Wolves.

#3 Timberwolves' struggles from behind the arc

Dario Saric struggled from the three-point line

The Minnesota Timberwolves are one of the best three-point shooting teams in the league and have good shooters who can knock them down with ease. However, against the association's best shooting team, their three-point shooting disappeared.

Everyone excluding Derrick Rose and Andrew Wiggins had forgettable nights from behind the arc and that was one of the main reasons why the T-Wolves lost this contest. They combined for 7-for-25 from the three-point line at a three-point field-goal percentage of mere 28.0. On a night when the Warriors shot 44.2 percent from distance, the Warriors did not have any chance of giving a comeback in the game.

It is noteworthy to mention that it was the T-Wolves' three-point shooting that helped them put up a fight against the Trail Blazers, two night before.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement