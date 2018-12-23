NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from the Golden State Warriors' win over the Dallas Mavericks

Achyut Dubey

This was Golden State’s 12th straight victory against the Mavericks at Oracle Arena.

The Warriors avenged their previous loss to the Dallas Mavericks, coming out with an interesting 120-116 win at home. The four-game Mavericks-Warriors series is now tied at one-apiece.

Both the teams had faced heart-aching single-digit losses coming into this one. The Warriors had just dropped one against Utah while the Mavericks had just been bested by the Nuggets and Clippers. Effectively, a loss in this one as well means that Dallas has now been defeated in five of their last ten matchups.

They have now lost four straight and slid to a 15-15 record on the season, down at the 11th position in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Warriors are still stuck at the dreaded third position on the standings(below Denver and Oklahoma) with a 21-11(0.656) record after the win. They are next in line to face the Clippers before their highly awaited Christmas Day clash with LeBron and his Lakers.

Let's draw out some key takeaways from this effort win by the Warriors over the ailing Mavericks, as they dropped to 2-13 on the road and 1-11 away vs. the Western Conference.

#1 Jonas Jerebko came off the bench and had himself a career-night

Jonas Jerebko is averaging 8.0 ppg this season.

This is only the second time this season that Jonas has scored 20 or more for the Warriors, the previous one being against the Raptors last month.

In this marquee matchup against Luka and the Mavericks, he finished with a career-high total of 23 points, along with six rebounds(four of them being on the offensive glass), shooting an impressive 10-of-12 from the field.

Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry finished with 29 and 22 respectively, but Jerebko's contribution off the bench in just 21 minutes on the court played a huge in edging past the sturdy Mavericks.

"This is a very accomplished team, so I'm just trying to fit in where I can and do whatever it takes," Jerebko said.

Jerebko was only one of three Warriors to score 20+ points in this matchup, showing just how big of a steal he is on a minimum contract.

