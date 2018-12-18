×
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from the Golden State Warriors' win over the Memphis Grizzlies

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
32   //    18 Dec 2018, 19:21 IST

Stephen Curry reached a new milestone in this contest
Final Score: Golden State Warriors def. Memphis Grizzlies 110-93

After eking out a win in the final minutes in Sacramento against the Kings, the Warriors were back to the Oracle Arena and hosted the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies were on a two-game losing streak and were eager to get back to winning ways.

The Warriors started dominating early in the game and gained a 61-38 lead at halftime. The Grizzlies showed more grit and character in the second quarter but they could not cause any serious problems to the Warriors.

Kevin Durant had game-high 23 points and was impressive once again. The Warriors won the contest 110-93 and now move to a two-game win streak. They will now travel to the Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz.

Grizzlies lost their third game in a row and will now continue their four-game road trip with a game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Let us take a look at three of the talking points from the Warriors' win against the Grizzlies.

#3 Omri Casspi's season-high 20 points performance

Omri Casspi had a game to remember for the Grizzlies
Stat line: 20 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and a block on 80.0 % shooting

After an impressive season with the Warriors, he signed with the Memphis Grizzlies in the offseason and has been great in the limited action so far. Last night, he scored career-high 20 points against his former team and had a game to remember.

In the first quarter, with only 54.6 seconds remaining, Casspi had a tough layup to cut the Warriors' lead to seven points. At the 5:06 mark in the fourth quarter, Casspi's three-pointer helped bring down the Warriors' lead to 12 points.

He finished the night with 20 points on red-hot 8-for-10 from the field, including 2-for-4 from behind the arc.

Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Golden State Warriors Memphis Grizzlies Kevin Durant Stephen Curry NBA top 20 NBA Players
Basketball junkie
