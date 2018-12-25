NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from the Indiana Pacers' win over the Washington Wizards

Victor Oladipo was impressive with his all-round performance

Final Score: Indiana Pacers defeated Washington Wizards 105-89

Washington Wizards are probably having their worst season this year and are placed at the bottom half of the table. After eking out a 149-146 win in a triple-overtime game against the Phoenix Suns, they were in Indiana to take on the Pacers.

The Pacers continue to impress the fans as they are third in the Eastern Conference and also possess the league's best defensive rating. With a relatively easier schedule ahead, they can get to the top of the table.

Victor Oladipo was impressive with his all-round performance even though he scored just 12 points and struggled shooting from the floor. He came up big in other departments as he had 6 assists, 9 rebounds and 3 steals in the contest. The Pacers picked up an easy 16-point win and now have two straights wins. Let us take a look at three of the talking points from this contest.

#3 Domantas Sabonis' double-double performance off the bench

Domantas Sabonis came off the bench and tallied a double-double

Stat line: 15 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks on 85.7 % shooting

Domantas Sabonis continues to shine in Indiana and after his 17 points performance in the win against the Brooklyn Nets, Sabonis was once again dominant as he posted 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to register a double-double.

In the first quarter, with 3:03 remaining, Sabonis slammed one home to tie the game, on a pick-and-roll with Oladipo. The 22-year-old is currently in his second year with the Pacers and is slowly becoming one of their prominent players with consistent performances.

He is averaging close to a double-double this season with 14.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per game and is received extended minutes per game.

