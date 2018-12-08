NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from the Los Angeles Lakers Vs San Antonio Spurs matchup

San Antonio Spurs v Los Angeles Lakers

In the final match of the four match season series between the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers, the Spurs came out on top with a 133-120 victory which came down to the final minutes of the 4th quarter and clinched the season series 3-1.

The Spurs hosted the Lakers in their home and needed this victory to be relevant in the playoff contention race. They snapped their 2-game losing streak in what has been an abysmal performance for them this season.

As for the Lakers, they came into the game confident and filled with high morale as they were on a 4-game winning streak and the King was showing no signs on letting that win streak end.

Now let's have a look at 3 talking points after this grueling contest.

#1 The burden on LeBron’s shoulder

Lebron James against the Spurs

When LeBron fails to carry the Lakers on his shoulders especially in the 4th quarter they lose. Period. They lack any other guy who they could trust in the final minutes to do something of their own. It was very evident that even when the young unproven Lakers were given open looks in the final minutes they failed to convert them into easy threes.

Even in a loss, LeBron put in impressive numbers of 35pts, 8rebs, 11asts on 13-28 shooting. He completely dominated from the start and even racked in 23 points in the first half itself. But as he took a breather, all hell broke apart for the Lakers and they were never able to handle the flow of the game after that.

The Lakers were also missing their so-called 2nd guy in Brandon Ingram who may have been able to solve this problem of theirs but that wasn’t so.

