×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from the Los Angeles Lakers Vs San Antonio Spurs matchup

Jame
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
58   //    08 Dec 2018, 19:22 IST

San Antonio Spurs v Los Angeles Lakers
San Antonio Spurs v Los Angeles Lakers

In the final match of the four match season series between the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers, the Spurs came out on top with a 133-120 victory which came down to the final minutes of the 4th quarter and clinched the season series 3-1.

The Spurs hosted the Lakers in their home and needed this victory to be relevant in the playoff contention race. They snapped their 2-game losing streak in what has been an abysmal performance for them this season.

As for the Lakers, they came into the game confident and filled with high morale as they were on a 4-game winning streak and the King was showing no signs on letting that win streak end. 

Now let's have a look at 3 talking points after this grueling contest.

#1 The burden on LeBron’s shoulder

Lebron James against the Spurs
Lebron James against the Spurs

When LeBron fails to carry the Lakers on his shoulders especially in the 4th quarter they lose. Period. They lack any other guy who they could trust in the final minutes to do something of their own. It was very evident that even when the young unproven Lakers were given open looks in the final minutes they failed to convert them into easy threes.

Even in a loss, LeBron put in impressive numbers of 35pts, 8rebs, 11asts on 13-28 shooting. He completely dominated from the start and even racked in 23 points in the first half itself. But as he took a breather, all hell broke apart for the Lakers and they were never able to handle the flow of the game after that.

The Lakers were also missing their so-called 2nd guy in Brandon Ingram who may have been able to solve this problem of theirs but that wasn’t so.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA San Antonio Spurs Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James DeMar DeRozan
Jame
ANALYST
NBA 2018-19, Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs:...
RELATED STORY
Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: 3 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19, Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs:...
RELATED STORY
Is LeBron James' bad Free Throw shooting a legitimate...
RELATED STORY
San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz: 3 talking points from the...
RELATED STORY
5 Worst Losses of Tim Duncan's Career
RELATED STORY
NBA: Top five forwards of all time
RELATED STORY
NBA: Longest Serving Players In NBA History To Have...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the five greatest NBA play-off rivalries of all-time
RELATED STORY
Ranking the best number 1 draft picks of all time
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us