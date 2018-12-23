NBA 2018-19: Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans | 3 Talking Points

The Los Angeles Lakers emerged with a victory over the Pelicans 112-104 in what was a tight encounter throughout. The Pelicans kept hanging around in the match despite the Lakers leading for almost the entirety of the match.

New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Lakers

With the victory, the Lakers improved to a 19-13 record in the Western Conference playoff standings and are currently lying in the 4th position. The Pelicans have a 15-18 record and are lying in the 13th position in the West.

LeBron James recorded another triple double despite being questionable for the match because of flu-like symptoms. The Lakers badly needed this victory after losing 3 of their last 4 matches. The Pelicans have now lost 6 out of their last 9 matches and are struggling to qualify for the playoffs in this deep Western Conference.

Here are the top 3 takeaways from the match:

#3 Breakout game for Ivica Zubac:

Ivica Zubac of the Los Angeles Lakers had his best game of the season

Ivica Zubac was put in the starting line up since JaVale McGee had yet not recovered from his illness. He made full use of the opportunity. He finished the game with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 2 blocks on 8-10 shooting from the floor.

Zubac made a telling contribution in the match on both the offensive and defensive ends. He started off the match very hot from the field and showed terrific movement inside the paint. Zubac also made several good defensive plays. He made a crucial block on Randle in the final minutes which allowed the Lakers to race away with the game. This was Zubac's first start of the season.

Kyle Kuzma also continued his great scoring run scoring a team-high 23 points. Brandon Ingram, on his return from injury, scored 18 points. Lonzo Ball also added 12 points to the team total.

