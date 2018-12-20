×
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points as the Spurs dominate at the Orlando Magic

Jame
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
13   //    20 Dec 2018, 17:46 IST

San Antonio Spurs v Orlando Magic
San Antonio Spurs v Orlando Magic

The San Antonio Spurs had a blow out win over the Orlando Magic 129-90 in a fairly one sided contest. The Spurs came into this on the back of a commanding win over the Philapdelphia 76ers and maintained their great form in this match also.

With the win, the San Antonio Spurs improve to a 17-15 record and are currently placed at the 8th position in the Western Conference playoff standings. Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic, have a 14-16 record and are also lying at the 8th position in the Eastern Conference playoff standings. The Magic had won the earlier meeting between the two teams at the home of the Spurs.

The Spurs have improved massively over the past few weeks after some embarrassing defeats. They have got some good recent wins and all their star players are chipping nicely for the team.

Here are some key talking points from the match:

#3 Good defensive effort shown by the Spurs

DeRozan is having another All-Star year
DeRozan is having another All-Star year

The Spurs have shown great defensive intensity and determination over the past few games. They have held their opponents under 100 points for six consecutive games after giving up too many points in the earlier matches. They have got some good wins in these matches.

The Spurs no longer have their Defensive Player of the Year in Kawhi Leonard and their defensive point guard, Dejounte Murray also got injured before the start of the season. But the Spurs as a team are playing great defense in recent matches. They are executing the plans on defense and it is showing dividends on the win column. The Orlando Magic shot only 38% from the field for the match.

The Spurs will be hoping to continue their great run when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves in their next match.

1 / 3 NEXT
