NBA 2018-19: 3 talking points from San Antonio Spurs' blowout win over Philadelphia 76ers

Jame
ANALYST
Feature
38   //    18 Dec 2018, 15:43 IST

Philadelphia 76ers versus San Antonio Spurs promised to be a tantalizing encounter because two teams possessing very talented rosters. Instead, it was a blowout with the Spurs seemingly back to their early season form.

San Antonio Spurs v Philadelphia 76ers
San Antonio Spurs v Philadelphia 76ers

The final scoreline read 123-96 in what was a fairly one-sided match right from the start of the second quarter. Rudy Gay, DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge all crossed the 20-point mark, as they scored with ease against the 76ers defense.

None of the Spurs starters played more than 30 minutes for the night as the match was decided well before then.

Ben Simmons, who recorded a triple double in the last game, scored a team-high 16 points for the 76ers. JJ Redick also chipped in with 16 points. But it was a very disappointing game for the 76ers who have one of the best squads this season.

With the victory, the Spurs improved to a 16-15 record and are lying 11th in the Western Conference standings. The 76ers stay at the 4th position in the East with a 20-12 record.

Here are the top 3 takeaways from the match:

#3 The experienced stars shine for the Spurs

Aldridge had a double-double night
Aldridge had a double-double night

DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge are the two All Stars for the Spurs side, and the team relies on their consistent output in each game. The two have been good for the Spurs this season and impressed again against the 76ers.

DeRozan, who is averaging 23.6 PPG this season, scored 20 points in 29 minutes of action. He shot 9-16 from the floor and didn't have any trouble scoring.

Aldridge also scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Meanwhile Rudy Gay, whose role has become even more pivotal in the absence of Kawhi Leonard, scored a game high 21 points on 10-15 shooting from the floor. He was 9-10 from the 2PT territory.

The Spurs need these players to keep shining if they want to qualify for the playoffs in this loaded West.

