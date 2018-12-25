NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from the Miami Heat's blowout win over the Orlando Magic

Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic Credit: USA Today

Final Score: Miami Heat defeated Orlando Magic 115-91

The Miami Heat and Orlando Magic were up against each other for an Eastern Conference regular-season matchup. The Miami Heat entered this game as the favourites on a four-game winning streak and were looking to extend it.

The situation of Orlando Magic was very different as they suffered two straight losses with their recent one being on the road against the Bulls. The Magic were placed at the bottom half of the table and every game is important moving forward.

The Heat jumped to an early 28-17 lead at the end of the first quarter and never really looked back as they went on to blowout the Magic en route to a 24-point win. The Miami Heat now have five straight wins and will meet the Toronto Raptors up next at home.

Let us take a look at three of the talking points from the Heat's blowout win over the Magic.

#3 Magic lose their third straight game

Aaron Gordon could not lead the Magic to victory. Credit: USA Today

The Orlando Magic's woes continue this season and even though Nikola Vucevic has been dominantly posting double-doubles on a nightly basis, the team is still struggling to pick up wins and they might miss out on making it to the playoffs, once again.

After two tough losses against the San Antonio Spurs and the Chicago Bulls, the Magic came into this game looking to get back to winning ways. However, Miami Heat, who have been exceptional off-late took care of business and walked away with a crucial away victory.

With a tough schedule ahead, things are only expected to get tougher for the Magic as they try to fight it out for a postseason berth.

