NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from the Miami Heat's Win Over the New Orleans Pelicans

Achyut Dubey

The Heat were without Goran Dragic(knee injury) against the Pelicans.

Both the teams had willed through hard-fought wins against strong teams coming into this matchup. The Heat had beaten the Grizzlies with just a 3-point differential while the Pelicans had just edged past Thunder 118-114 in their most recent matchup.

Talking about this one, Miami led nearly the entire game and came away with an impressive 102-96 road victory. The aforementioned conquest of the Pelicans was Miami's third of their previous five matchups as they have now won six out of their last ten games. D-Wade and his men find themselves at the 9th spot hosting a 13-16 record.

On the other hand, the New Orleans Pelicans are finding it hard to make ends meet in the cut-throat competitive Western Conference, as they slid down to the 12th spot with a 15-16 win-loss record after their latest loss.

Let's draw some key takeaways from Dwyane Wade's farewell game in New Orleans with the Heat finishing on the winning end of the exchange.

#1 Dwyane Wade's last ever matchup in New Orleans turned out to be memorable

Dwyane Wade is set to retire after playing his 16th season in the league.

Wade has been cognizant of the devotion of his fans all across the country, and hence, he has been trying to be on the court for as much time as his body allows in the very last season of his career. He was sidelined with a sore back in the previous game but managed to get back in time to put a show for his fans in NOLA.

"I definitely understand the sacrifices people make to be at our games," Wade said. "I just wanted to make sure tonight I was able to get out there. And then I started feeling pretty good as it went on, got a couple shots to fall and the rest is history."

Expectedly so, he received a huge ovation when he checked in and made his first long-range attempt. He finished with an effective total of 19 points & 6 rebounds, including a driving floater over Davis to make it 100-92 with 51 seconds left in the game.

Wade walked off the court to chants of "D-Wade! D-Wade!" with fans swarming around to get a glimpse of Flash in the Heat jersey for the last time ever.

