NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from the Milwaukee Bucks' win over the Detroit Pistons

The Bucks were without Malcolm Brogdon who was out due to a hamstring injury

The Milwaukee Bucks had already won three out of their last four matchups coming into this one. When they visited Detroit, they had a 6-6 win-loss record in away games while an impressive 13-3 at home.

Eventually, the Bucks held on for a 107-104 victory down the stretch and improved to 20-9 on the season. This win has catapulted them onto the second spot in the East, just 1.5 games behind the leaders in the Toronto Raptors.

After starting the season strongly, the Pistons have now lost seven out of their last ten games, and their most recent loss against Giannis and the Bucks dragged them down to the sixth spot with an even 14-14 record on the Eastern Conference leaderboard.

According to the Bucks' coach Mike Budenholzer, it was a team effort that saw them through in a game which was undecided until the very final moments.

“Lots of different guys stepped up, but Giannis and Khris and Bled kind of leading the way and I thought Brook’s defense – I think five or six blocked shots – was really good. It’s a good win for us on the road.”

Let's draw out some key takeaways from the tussle between two of the most recently up and coming talented sides in the Eastern Conference.

#1 Giannis Antetokounmpo is a force to be reckoned with

Giannis' average of 26.8 ppg is the 6th best in the league

The Greek Freak is really turning into a legit freak of nature as the season is progressing. The 24-year-old has scored a combined total of 76 points in just the last couple of games and is averaging 26.8 ppg on the season. He is also averaging 13.1 rebounds per game, which is the fifth best in the league right now.

For this game, in particular, Giannis dropped 32 points on emphatic 15-of-21 shooting on the night, along with 12 rebounds, 5 assists and a couple of blocks.

His productivity was hindered by foul trouble in the first half, hence he scored 22 of his total of 32 in the second half. But in his opinion, nothing can stop him from being who he is,

"No matter how many fouls I have, I've got to be aggressive. If I get the third one, I get the third one. Whenever I stop being aggressive, I don't make plays."

Giannis scored seven essential points for Milwaukee near the end of the game.

