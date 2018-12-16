NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from the Orlando Magic's Win over the Utah Jazz in Mexico

Utah Jazz vs Orlando Magic was the NBA’s second Mexico City game this season.

As part of expanding the game’s global fan base, NBA conducts a particular number of regular season games overseas every year. This matchup between the Jazz & Magic was the second in Mexico this season, with the previous one played between the Magic and the Bulls, which the Magic won 97-91.

Orlando Magic rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat the Utah Jazz 96-89 in this one on Saturday and sweep their two-game homestand in Mexico City. Utah entered the game, winning 5 out of their last 8, carrying a schedule that has been the talk of coach’s circles across the league lately.

This was probably the easiest game of Utah's fatal early-season schedule, but they just couldn't pull through for a win. This loss in Mexico City has shoved them down to the 13th spot on the West leaderboard with a 14-16(0.467) win-loss record.

On the other hand, the Magic, who have won two in a row now after losing three straight games, improve to 14-15(0.483) on the season, sitting at the 8th spot in the Eastern Conference.

Let's draw out some key takeaways from this Mexico city game which may have left the fans there with a bitter aftertaste due to the lukewarm quality of basketball.

#1 Veterans Rudy Gobert & Joe Ingles disappointed while Derrick Favors delivered

Favors is averaging a career-high 2.9 offensive rebounds per game this season.

The Australian could not find his touch throughout the matchup, finishing with just 8 points to his name. Even though Ingles shot a miserable 2-of-11 from the floor in this game, he is still averaging 44% from the field on the season.

Rudy Gobert pulled down 13 boards across the 33 minutes he was on the court, but couldn't contribute much on the scoring end, ending with just 6 points, 2 steals and 2 blocks. He is averaging a career-high 14.3 ppg this season, but unfortunately, that didn't translate to this game against the Jazz, burdening Donovan Mitchell & Derrick Favors with the scoring task.

Don & Favors scored 24 & 21 respectively, shooting a combined 16-37 from the field. The former Georgia Tech center also grabbed 8 rebounds. This was Favors' second 20+ point game in the last 5 Jazz's matchups.

