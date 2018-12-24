×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from the Philadelphia 76ers' blowout win over the Toronto Raptors

Achyut Dubey
ANALYST
Feature
36   //    24 Dec 2018, 03:55 IST

The Sixers had dominated the Knicks right before this one
The Sixers had dominated the Knicks right before this one

The Toronto Raptors sat Kawhi Leonard down due to the second night of a back-to-back, Jonas Valanciunas didn’t play because of a thumb injury, while Serge Ibaka sat with knee soreness. With three of the Raptors' best players out of service, Philadelphia romped the visitors 126-101 in a highly one-sided affair.

"It was a good win, but to me it doesn't mean anything," Joel Embiid said. "They were missing three of their best players. I was kind of bummed that they weren't playing because this game, to me, was marked on my calendar just because of how bad I played over there (in Toronto)." 

Toronto had won their last two games coming into this clash against the Sixers but found themselves understaffed to the point that they couldn't even put up a decent fight against the mighty 76ers. The result was a 25-point rout, a sign of how the absence of big names is sabotaging Toronto's dream run in the NBA season so far.

They still hold the top seed in the East with a 25-10 record, having lost five of their last ten games. It would not hurt Philadelphia to steal a win against the leaders while they're bleeding, as they now improve to 22-12 on the season, still stuck at a frustrating third position, 2.5 games behind Toronto.

Let's draw out some key takeaways from this inequitable confrontation between two Eastern Conference giants.

#1 Both Ben Simmons & Joel Embiid ended up with solid double-doubles

Embiid is averaging 26.4 ppg (8th in the league) this season
Embiid is averaging 26.4 ppg (8th in the league) this season

Embiid took advantage of Valanciunas' absence and finished with a game-high total of 27 points along with 11 rebounds, shooting 10-of-15 from the floor.

After posting a triple-double against the Knicks in just the previous game, Ben Simmons ended this game with a near-triple-double effort of 26 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists to his name, all this while committing just one turnover. The sophomore shot a blazing 11-of-13 from the field, as he is averaging an amazing 58 percent from the floor this season.

Embiid scored 23 of his total 27 points in the first half while his team led by 9 points. The collective effort of the home side and the missing players on the Raptors roster resulted in Philly methodically pulling away in the second half.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Philadelphia 76ers Toronto Raptors Joel Embiid Ben Simmons
Achyut Dubey
ANALYST
NBA 2018-19, Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors:...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from the Toronto Raptors...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 takeaways as Raptors beat Sixers
RELATED STORY
Sixers vs Raptors: 4 takeaways from the game between two...
RELATED STORY
3 Dark Horse MVP Candidates for NBA 2018-19
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from the 76ers victory over...
RELATED STORY
3 NBA superstars that recently turned down New Balance
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Atlantic Division has the best teams, but what...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 talking points from San Antonio Spurs'...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 talking points from Indiana Pacers' win...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us