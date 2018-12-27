NBA 2018-19: 3 talking points from San Antonio Spurs' surprise win over Denver Nuggets

Action from San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets

The San Antonio Spurs came up with a surprise victory over top seeds Denver Nuggets with a final score line of 111-103.

They played hard, they played good and executed the plan throughout, which led them to this crucial victory over the table toppers Denver Nuggets.

The Spurs made sure that they do not let Nikola Jokic perform his magic on them and locked him down from the very beginning. This did wonders for them as the Nuggets then couldn’t find someone else to do Jokic’s job, which is pretty much everything.

With this victory, the Spurs are now back in the Playoff spot with the no .8th seed and a record of 19-16. On the other hand, the Denver Nuggets have lost their crown to the defending champs Golden State Warriors and are now seated at the 2nd spot.

With all that in mind, here are the top 3 points from this match -

#3. Lockdown of Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic

Anytime your best player fails to perform well and is not able to produce normal outputs then the team is bound to be in trouble and possibly lose the game.

That is what happened with the Nuggets. Jokic was not in his own as he failed to give the Nuggets what they always expect from him -- produce plays, score points and also come up with crucial rebounds, and more than anything else, lead his team from the front.

Hopefully, this was just a one-off from Jokic as he has been averaging 17.7ppg, 9.8rebs, 7.3asts and 1.5 steals. He is a triple-double machine and makes sure that he always delivers for his team.

Props to the Spurs defense and coach for making sure that they stopped Jokic from getting hot early on and make any impact.

