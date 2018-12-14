NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from the San Antonio Spurs' blowout win over the Los Angeles Clippers

Spurs eventually blewout the Clippers by as many as 38 points (Image Credits: LA Times)

Final Score: San Antonio Spurs defeated Los Angeles Clippers, 125-87

The San Antonio Spurs were on a three-game win streak, with their recent win against the Phoenix Suns in a 25-point blowout. They hosted the Los Angeles Clippers, who were coming off a loss against the Toronto Raptors.

It was a nine-point game at halftime with Spurs taking the lead. However, the home team came out stronger in the second half and the Spurs eventually blewout the Clippers by as many as 38 points.

For the Spurs, Aldridge was the high-scorer with 27 points. DeMar DeRozan added 14 and Rudy Gay had 21 points. Tobias Harris led the Clippers with 17 points and the Clippers lost their second game in a row.

The Spurs are currently with a 15-14 win-loss record and are at the 10th spot in the Western Conference Standings, fighting to make it to the playoffs. Let us look at three talking points from the San Antonio Spurs' blowout win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

#3 Spurs' bench outperformed the Clippers' bench

Marco Belinelli led the bench scoring with 14 points (Image Credit: BR)

Marco Belinelli led the bench scoring with 14 points enroute to his forth straight game with double-digits scoring. He finished the night shooting 5-for-9 from the field and a field-goal percentage of 55.6 %.

Patty Mills was also impressive and scored 11 points on 3-for-4 shooting. He was also perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. The Spurs' bench combined for 42 points on 13-for-21 shooting, including 5-for-9 from downtown.

The Clippers' bench got outperformed by the Spurs' bench as they scored just 25 points on poor 10-for-41 shooting. The bench did not provide much for the Clippers and that definitely hurt the team. Patrick Beverley, Mike Scott and Montrezl Harrell scored 6 points each coming off the bench.

