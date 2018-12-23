NBA 2018-19: 3 talking points from San Antonio Spurs' win over Minnesota Timberwolves

Kaushik Turlapaty FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 10 // 23 Dec 2018, 13:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Marco Belinelli continues to thrive in San Antonio

Final Score: San Antonio Spurs defeat Minnesota Timberwolves 124-98

The San Antonio Spurs were on a two-game win streak and were at home to host the Minnesota Timberwolves in a regular-season matchup at the AT&T Center. The T-Wolves were coming off a tough overtime loss against the Detroit Pistons.

The Spurs dominated the Timberwolves for the entire 48 minutes of action. Even though the visitors were impressive in the third quarter, they could not do much to take away the Spurs' lead.

The Spurs went on to blowout the T-Wolves, 124-98 and extend their win streak to three games while the Wolves lost their second game in a row. The Spurs are fighting hard for a spot in the playoffs and the Timberwolves are currently with one of the worst records in the league.

Let us take a look at three of the talking points from the Spurs' win over the Wolves.

#3 Bryn Forbes' impressive performance

Bryn Forbes was impressive last night

Stat line: 22 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists and a block on 58.3 % shooting

Bryn Forbes had 17 points in the 39-point win against the Orlando Magic and was once again impressive. Last night against the Timberwolves, he had 22 points on 7-for-12 shooting, including 3-for-5 from long range.

With 11:14 left in the second quarter, Forbes knocked down a three-pointer to extend the Spurs' lead to 11 points. At the 6:47 mark, he came off a screen by LaMarcus Aldridge and made a jump shot that extended Spurs' lead to 22 points.

Forbes had 22 points, to go along with 4 rebounds and 7 assists. He is averaging a career-high 12.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this season.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement