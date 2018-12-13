NBA 2018-19: 3 talking points from San Antonio Spurs' win over Phoenix Suns

Achyut Dubey

DeMar DeRozan finished the game with just 5 points of 2-6 shooting.

The San Antonio Spurs had a bounce-back win against the Phoenix Suns, beating them in the second game of the four-game series. The Spurs clinched an impressive 111-86 victory over the lowly Suns and now lead the series 2-1, with one more clash left. They restricted the Suns to a season-low output for an opponent.

With this rout of the Suns, the Spurs have now won three straight of their six-game homestand and have a breakeven 14-14 (0.500) record for the 10th spot in the Western Conference leaderboard.

In the aftermath of this match, the Suns have dropped to a league-worst 4-24 win-loss record, and have now lost 10 games in a row.

Let's dive into the key takeaways from the Spurs' wire-to-wire win against the miserable Suns.

#1 Bryn Forbes scores a season-high 24 points and a career-best 11 rebounds

Bryn Forbes went undrafted in the 2016 NBA draft.

Bryn Forbes shot 8 of 14 from the floor in the 32 minutes he was active, and recorded his first career double-double. He finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds, 3 dimes and a steal to his name.

"That's important to me," Forbes said. "I've been playing my whole life and to accomplish something I've never accomplished is always pretty cool, but to get the win was bigger. We needed this win worse than I needed a double-double."

An undrafted free agent out of Michigan State, Forbes was expectedly delighted to see his scoreline after the game ended. Listed at just 6-foot-3, he has been averaging 11.5 ppg for the past 10 games, and he clearly let go of his inhibitions in this one against the Suns to drop a season-high score.

Forbes matched a career high with five 3-pointers as well, shooting a perfect 5-5 from downtown.

On the other hand, DeMar DeRozan was held to a season-low five points. But the 4-time All-Star acted as a facilitator, setting up six three-point shots in just the first half. Four of DeRozan's assists in the first half were to Forbes.

Another recently surfaced awe-inspiring stat about Forbes is that he has scored in double figures in 21 games this season, the most by an undrafted player.

