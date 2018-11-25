×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

NBA 2018/19: 3 talking points from the Thunder's loss to the Nuggets

Elliott T
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
8   //    25 Nov 2018, 20:31 IST

The Thunder fell to a disappointing home defeat to the Nuggets
The Thunder fell to a disappointing home defeat to the Nuggets

Heading into the game against the Nuggets, OKC had won 8 out of their last 10 games and sat second in the Western Conference. Both the Nuggets and Thunder had won 12 games, so the matchup provided an interesting look at where the Thunder were compared to one of their main rivals in the West.

The Nuggets raced into a commanding 63-42 half-time lead, although the Thunder performed much better in the second half and managed to cut the Nuggets' lead down to 5. OKC were however made to pay for poor shot selection late on in the fourth, and eventually fell to a 105-98 home defeat.

This was just the Thunder's third defeat in 15 games, so here are the three talking points from the disappointing defeat to their Western rivals.

#3 Alex Abrines' struggles continue

Abrines had a stunning start to November but has since been ineffective
Abrines had a stunning start to November but has since been ineffective

After Alex Abrines hit a career-high 25 points against the Clippers back at the start of November, many Thunder fans expected the Spaniard to step up and become an important player on the team. Despite this, Abrines featured for just eight minutes in the defeat, missing both of his three-point attempts.

The 25-year-old is the Thunder's best shooter aside from Paul George, and Abrines' poor form is hurting the team's offense. Hopefully, the shooting guard can re-discover his shot in the coming weeks, as the team is missing his ability to knock down open threes.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Denver Nuggets Oklahoma City Thunder Russell Westbrook Steven Adams NBA Players NBA 2018 Standings
Elliott T
ANALYST
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: 3...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 talking points from the Thunder's win over...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Top 3 performers of the last Game Night
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 10 centres who are viable 3-point shooters
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Western Conference Power Rankings - Week 3
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19 Predictions: Picking winners from games on...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19 Power Rankings: Week 1 (Western Conference...
RELATED STORY
5 candidates to be first-time NBA All-Stars in 2019
RELATED STORY
The Melo story: 5 wrong turns in Carmelo Anthony's career
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us