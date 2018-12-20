NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from the Utah Jazz's win over the Golden State Warriors

Kaushik Turlapaty FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 13 // 20 Dec 2018, 22:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Utah Jazz ended their two-game losing streak. Credit: ABS-CBN

Final Score: Utah Jazz defeat Golden State Warriors 108-103

The Golden State Warriors were on a two-game win streak and visited the Salt Lake City for a regular-season matchup against the conference rivals, Utah Jazz. The hosts were on a two-game losing streak and were looking to get back to winning ways.

It was a very closely fought game and the Warriors entered the half-time with a one-point lead. In the second half, the Utah Jazz started playing better defense and later in the fourth quarter, made several stops towards the end.

Donovan Mitchell had a horrible game as he went just 5-for-26 from the field and did not look comfortable. However, the Jazz had several players who stepped up to the situation and performed to help the Jazz beat the Warriors. The Jazz's two-game skid came to an end and the Warriors' two-game win streak as well. In this article, let us take a look at three of the talking points from this game.

#3 Klay Thompson's off-night shooting

Klay Thompson did not score from the three-point line

After scoring 16 points in the win against the Memphis Grizzlies, Klay Thompson struggled from the field against the Jazz and could not score from the three-point line. Playing against one of the best defensive teams in the league, he did not get any open shots as the Jazz did their best to contest every time Thompson was given the ball.

He finished with just 12 points on forgettable 3-for-12 shooting, including 0-for-4 from behind the arc. However, he contributed in the other departments as he pulled down six boards and dished out three dimes.

Thompson was also at his usual best on the defensive end as his defensive prowess resulted in 3 steals and a block.

