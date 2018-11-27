×
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from the Warriors' win against the Orlando Magic

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
35   //    27 Nov 2018, 18:12 IST

Orlando Magic v Golden State Warriors
Orlando Magic v Golden State Warriors

Final Score: Warriors defeated Magic, 116-110

After defeating the Sacramento Kings, the Golden State Warriors were on a two-game winning streak and hosted the Orlando Magic at home. The Magic were coming off a win against the Los Angeles Lakers on the road.

The Magic started the game strong and were leading 64-47 at halftime. However, Kevin Durant took over in the second quarter and changed the outcome of the game, single-handedly. Durant went on to post his third 40-point game of the season.

With this loss, the Magic dropped to 1-2 on the six-game long road trip. They will now travel to Portland to take on the Trail Blazers. The Warriors are currently on the second spot in the Western Conference Standings and will now begin their 5-game road trip with the first match against the Raptors. Let us take a look at three talking points from the Warriors' matchup against the Magic.

#3 Nikola Vucevic's double-double

Nikole Vucevic
Nikole Vucevic

Stat line: 30 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists and a steal on 57.1 % shooting

Nikola Vucevic has been phenomenal for the Magic so far this season and is one of the key reasons why the Magic fans have their playoffs hopes alive. The walking double-double is putting up big numbers this season and the Magic are currently at the eight spot in the Eastern Conference, fighting hard for a berth in the playoffs.

He stuffed the stat sheet in the game against the Lakers and playing on the second night of a back-to-back, he did not show any signs of fatigue and put together, yet another double-double scoring 30 points and pulling down 12 boards.

Vucevic was very efficient from the field and went 12-for-21. Apart from Vucevic, no other starter scored in the double digits for the Magic and his heroics ended in a loss.

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Basketball junkie
