NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from the Warriors' win over the Hawks

Golden State Warriors v Atlanta Hawks

Final Score: Warriors defeat Hawks, 128-111

After two straight losses on the road, the Warriors were in Atlanta to take on the Hawks at the State Farm Arena. The Atlanta Hawks ended their recent road-trip 2-1 and were back home to host the dubs.

Stephen Curry, who made his long-awaited return to the team, in the game against Detroit Pistons, was impressive in the contest and scored 30 points on efficient shooting. Thompson and Durant also showed up for the Warriors and the dubs easily rolled past the Hawks.

For the Hawks, John Collins was the high-scorer with 24 points. The hosts shot very poorly from long range and went 5-for-26 from beyond the arc (19.2 %). Let us take a look at three talking points from this game.

#3 Trae Young's poor performance from long range

Trae Young had a night to forget from long range

Stat line: 20 points and 3 assists on 40 % shooting

Trae Young is known for hitting three-pointers from the logo, at will and is usually compared to Stephen Curry for what he brings to the table. Even though he has been hitting shots from the logo on regular basis, he has been struggling in general from the three-point line.

The rookie is averaging just over 20 percent from beyond the arc and even though he has been impressive otherwise, his three-point shooting is something that has been bothering the Hawks from the beginning of the season.

After going 0-for-3 from long range in the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Young went 0-for-5 against the Warriors. Even though he was struggling from distance, he still found ways to score and finished with 20 points on 8-for-20 shooting. For the Hawks' shooting to get better, it is imperative that Young stays consistent.

