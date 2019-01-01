NBA 2018-19: 3 talking points from Golden State Warriors' blowout win over Phoenix Suns

Achyut Dubey FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 33 // 01 Jan 2019, 22:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Warriors have won three titles in the previous four years

Steph Curry had just beaten his brother's team (Portland Trailblazers) in a revenge match at home in the Oracle, before flying out to Phoenix to face the lowly Suns. The champions started out slow but surged to squash any possible hope in the minds of the crowd at the Talking Stick Resort arena, and clinched a blowout 132-109 road victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Coming into this one, the Suns had just been beaten by the Thunder and the Nuggets, and the loss against the Warriors means that they have now been beaten by all three of the top teams in the West in quick succession. Devin Booker's amalgamation with the No.1 draft pick in DeAndre Ayton isn't exactly bearing fruit as the franchise would have expected.

With their last win of 2018, Golden State have now won six out of their last ten games and separate themselves from the now-third-seed Oklahoma City Thunder by one game. They currently possess a 25-13 (0.658) win-loss record while the Suns graze the bottom of the West with the league's second-worst record (9-29) to their name.

The loss means that they are now a miserable 5-14 at home and an insurmountable 16 games behind the Conference leaders.

Let's draw out some key takeaways from the Warriors' rout of the ever-so-downcast Phoenix Suns for the 17th straight time, including eight in a row in Phoenix.

#1 Stephen Curry proves why he's a former back-to-back two-time MVP.

Steph has made 133 three-point shots( 2nd most) this season so far.

Steph is shooting a near-career-best 45.2% from beyond the arc this season. His average of 28.7 points per game is the second best in the league right now, behind James Harden (33.3).

In the 27 games he has played for the Warriors this season, he has made 133 three-pointers, five of which came against the Suns in this game. He shot an impressive 5-of-7 from the field, and finished with a game-high total of 34 points along with nine rebounds and four assists.

He made all of his seven free-throws and shot a decent 11-of-17 from the field. This was Curry's fourth 20+ point night in the last five games, which includes the 42-point showcase he put up against the Clippers last week.

Steph made sure the @warriors ended 2018 with a win! 💪



📊: 34 PTS | 5 3PM | 9 REB#DubNation pic.twitter.com/Mgy7BEhZz1 — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 1, 2019

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement