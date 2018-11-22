NBA 2018-19: 3 Teams that have been underperforming this season

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens

The beauty of the NBA is that it does not take long to change the landscape. Things can change in a matter of days. This NBA season is about a month old and there are some teams that are playing really good like the Toronto Raptors or the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Memphis Grizzlies have been a pleasant surprise out in the West. The Los Angeles Lakers after a bad start have finally started to show up and LeBron James is back to his best.

But there are also some teams that are not playing as per the expectations. We knew that the Cleveland Cavaliers were going to be bad on LeBron James departure but they have become the worst team in the league after a trip to the NBA Finals in the previous season. Let's have a look at some of the teams that are under-performing this season.

#3 Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz haven't been impressive this season

The Utah Jazz are off to a 8-10 start in this early part of the season and have failed to live up to the hype of their early season expectations.

Everyone expected Utah Jazz to provide the toughest challenge to the Golden State Warriors in the West. They had an emerging guard who tore apart the Thunder defenses in the playoffs. They also had a great defensive team to match up with any other team in the NBA.

But things haven't gone by plan this year for the Utah Jazz. Donovan Mitchell is not having it easy this season with the opposition teams making him their first priority on defense. Other Jazz players have failed to impress much on the offensive end and that is hampering them every game.

But there are plenty of games in the season still left to play. The Utah Jazz will have to sort out their things soon in a very loaded Western Conference.

