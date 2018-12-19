×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA 2018/19: 3 things that we have learned from the Philadelphia 76ers season so far 

T Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
36   //    19 Dec 2018, 03:14 IST

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently third in the Eastern Conference standings
The Philadelphia 76ers are currently third in the Eastern Conference standings

After years of tanking, the Philadelphia 76ers are finally contenders again. Before the team's reemergence last season, the Sixers were the laughing stock of the NBA and the team hit the lowest of lows as they finished the 15/16 season with a 10-72 record. Despite this, Philadelphia fans that trusted 'The Process', have finally been rewarded with a team that they can get behind.

Last season, the 76ers made the playoffs for the first time since 2012, although the organization was aware that it was a year too early to make a major splash in the postseason.

The 18/19 season is a different story. Ben Simmons is no longer a rookie, Joel Embiid is an established All-Star and the team has also added a third star in Jimmy Butler. The 76ers will be confident of going all the way to the 2019 NBA Finals, and here we will discuss the three main talking points of their season so far.

#3 Joel Embiid continues to get better, but he is not yet a top 10 player

Embiid has continued to improve during the early stages of the 18/19 season
Embiid has continued to improve during the early stages of the 18/19 season

Joel Embiid has begun the 18/19 season in scintillating form, and the center was involved in the early MVP conversation. The 24-year-old was averaging nearly 30 points-per-game through 15 games, although the big man's stats have taken a small hit since the team added All-Star Jimmy Butler.

Embiid is averaging 26.4 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists-per-game, which are all career highs. While Embiid still has room to improve both his three-point shooting and his consistency, it is important to note that this is only the centers second full season in the NBA. Ultimately, if Embiid continues on his current projection, then he will be a top 10 player within the next 18 months.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid Ben Simmons
T Elliott
ANALYST
2018-19 Season Preview: Philadelphia 76ers
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19, Team Preview: Philadelphia 76ers
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 talking points from Indiana Pacers' win...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from the Detroit Pistons vs...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 talking points from San Antonio Spurs'...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19, San Antonio Spurs vs Philadelphia 76ers:...
RELATED STORY
NBA: The Worst Starts to an NBA Season Ever
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 takeaways from Philadelphia 76ers' blowout...
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers considering trade...
RELATED STORY
10 Greatest Players in Philadelphia 76ers' Franchise History
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us