NBA 2018-19: 3 Things we learned from Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets v Dallas Mavericks

Final Score: Dallas Mavericks 119 - 113 Brooklyn Nets

The Dallas Mavericks took out a six points win at home against the Brooklyn Nets to improve their record to 8-9.

Led by a 28 point effort from star forward Harrison Barnes, along with 21 points and 9 rebounds from rookie Luka Doncic, the Nets couldn't find enough scoring power to overcome Dallas with leading scorer, Caris LeVert still sidelined through injury.

Allen Crabbe did his all, with 27 points in just his 5th game starting for the season, but it just was not enough as the likes of Doncic and Finney-Smith closed out the game at the free throw line.

Here we take a look at three points to take away from the game at the American Airlines Centre.

#1 Sixth man of the year contender - Spencer Dinwiddie

Los Angeles Clippers v Brooklyn Nets

The 25-year-old point guard for the Brooklyn Nets had somewhat of a breakout year last season, leading the team in assists per game, while starting 58 games for the season, a 40 game boost from his career high.

This season, although he has come off the bench in all 19 games he has played for the Nets he has still managed to average 27.7 minutes per game, 14.9 points per game at near 46% field goal percentage all while keeping his assists average up at 4.8 per game.

Coming into this game Dallas coach Rick Carlisle suggested that Dinwiddie would be a strong candidate for the sixth man of the year award this season, and Dinwiddie then went out and showed the fans why. He went on to equal the game-high assists tally with 7 dimes while adding 19 points off the bench in 28 minutes played.

Kenny Atkinson made a statement on the professionalism of Dinwiddie saying "he's embraced his bench role, he's never complained about not starting."

The Brooklyn Nets have started the season one spot out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference with an eight-win, 11 loss record. The Nets will hope Spencer Dinwiddie can continue his great form off the bench to lift them over the Minnesota Timberwolves after Thanksgiving to improve their record and help them reach a much-awaited return to the playoff picture.

