×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

NBA 2018-19: 4 Burning questions from the first week of the new season 

Aakarsh Nashier
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
17   //    25 Oct 2018, 21:59 IST

Leonard in his new Raptors Uniform
Leonard in his new Raptors Uniform

Don’t you like the smell of it? The new basketball season is underway and there is so much us hoops fans have to be excited about.

Superstars have changed teams such as LeBron James (he is a Laker now if you live under a rock). Kawhi Leonard and DeMar DeRozan swapped franchises and we can say that Boston got a new player in Gordon Hayward as he did not play in all but five minutes of the previous season.

This season also brings new challenges with ‘pre-agency’ (term coined by Bill Simmons of The Ringer fame) as players have started taking more advantage of the impending free agency by refusing to re-sign with their current team, a prime example of this would be the Kawhi Leonard.

The 2019 free agent class is also really promising, which would mean that various teams would be trying to create as much cap space as they can in order to land the big fish. Therefore, this was always going to be a very interesting season, now let’s see how the first week fared.

#1 LeBron’s Laker Journey: ‘Trainwreck’ of a start?

Lebron James after his team's loss against the Spurs
Lebron James after his team's loss against the Spurs

The Lakers started the season with a 0-3 start, dropping their season opener against Portland, then falling to the Rockets in LeBron’s home debut, and losing to San Antonio in dramatic fashion, through some missed free-throws by LeBron near the end of the game.

Although, there is light at the end of the tunnel for Laker fans, as most of the LeBron’s teams take some time to get going and both LeBron and their coach Luke Walton said that it would take some time for them to get their feet wet.

There is one thing though, this young core of the Lakers team is going to run and James is all for that (for now). The pace can be seen in the transition play of this team, where they are averaging 32.3 points per game, which ranks at the top of the league. This, by no means, signals the return of Showtime but it is a step in the right direction.

Their defense has been in shambles and there is little to no shooting on this team. But Los Angeles Lakers basketball is relevant again and I’m sure we’ll be talking about the Lakers a whole lot this season.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Denver Nuggets Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James Giannis Antetokounmpo
Aakarsh Nashier
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
Superstar comparisons for the NBA's young guns: Part 2
RELATED STORY
5 Things we learned from LeBron James' first Lakers game
RELATED STORY
Top 25 NBA Free Agents 2012
RELATED STORY
Assessing the five key players' pros and cons in the D12...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19 Power Rankings: Week 1 (Western Conference...
RELATED STORY
10 Highest Scoring NBA Games Ever
RELATED STORY
ESPN NBA Rank 2018-19: 5 players they ranked too high
RELATED STORY
Grab your popcorn: the thrilling 2018-19 NBA season is here!
RELATED STORY
The Melo story: 5 wrong turns in Carmelo Anthony's career
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us