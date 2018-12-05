×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA 2018/19: 5 Most Disappointing Teams at the Quarter-Mark of the Season

Johnny Rundown
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
134   //    05 Dec 2018, 21:18 IST

Golden State Warriors v Atlanta Hawks
Golden State Warriors v Atlanta Hawks

The Golden State Warriors were the favorites to win the NBA championship for the third consecutive time heading into the 2018-19 season. The Warriors still boast Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, two former MVPs, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, while also adding another All-Star in DeMarcus Cousins.

Many fans thought that the NBA would be boring but it’s quite the opposite. Games have been exciting this season with the booming offense taking over every night. All 30 teams are averaging more than 100 points per game and three-point shots have been taken at a record phase.

We first took a look at the five most surprising teams of the season so far, which was topped by the Los Angeles Clippers. Now, we are going to take a look the five most disappointing teams in the quarter-mark of the 2018-19 season. It should be noted that the Warriors are not included despite some turmoil and the unexpected start of 16-9. 

#5. New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans v Charlotte Hornets
New Orleans Pelicans v Charlotte Hornets

The New Orleans Pelicans started the season scorching hot, winning their first four games. However, they lost their next six games before going 6-1 from November 8 to 20. The Pelicans have been very inconsistent especially on the road and there seems to be a problem within the team.

Anthony Davis is no longer a one-man wrecking machine for the Pelicans. Jrue Holiday is playing like an All-Star while Julius Randle is one of the front-runners for Sixth Man of the Year. Also, Nikola Mirotic looks like the perfect partner for Davis in the frontcourt.

However, the Pelicans are among the worst defensive teams in the league despite having Davis and Holiday, two All-NBA Defensive first team last season. Head coach Alvin Gentry is in the hot seat again and the Pelicans have to win now. Davis has been linked with the Lakers and Celtics, and him leaving in the next two years is a complete possibility. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Houston Rockets San Antonio Spurs James Harden DeMar DeRozan
Johnny Rundown
CONTRIBUTOR
NBA: The craziest sequence of all time
RELATED STORY
10 teams which clawed back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19 Free Agency: Worst Contract By Team -...
RELATED STORY
NBA Quadruple-Double: The Only 4 NBA players to have...
RELATED STORY
Top 25 NBA Free Agents 2012
RELATED STORY
NBA: 3 Houston Rockets players who won the MVP award
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 5 Great NBA players on not so great teams
RELATED STORY
NBA 2017-18 Season: Top 5 Teams in Isolation Scoring
RELATED STORY
NBA 2017-18: Top 10 Iso Scorers During the Regular Season
RELATED STORY
NBA: 5 Craziest triple-doubles of all-time
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us