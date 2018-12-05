NBA 2018/19: 5 Most Disappointing Teams at the Quarter-Mark of the Season

Golden State Warriors v Atlanta Hawks

The Golden State Warriors were the favorites to win the NBA championship for the third consecutive time heading into the 2018-19 season. The Warriors still boast Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, two former MVPs, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, while also adding another All-Star in DeMarcus Cousins.

Many fans thought that the NBA would be boring but it’s quite the opposite. Games have been exciting this season with the booming offense taking over every night. All 30 teams are averaging more than 100 points per game and three-point shots have been taken at a record phase.

We first took a look at the five most surprising teams of the season so far, which was topped by the Los Angeles Clippers. Now, we are going to take a look the five most disappointing teams in the quarter-mark of the 2018-19 season. It should be noted that the Warriors are not included despite some turmoil and the unexpected start of 16-9.

#5. New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans v Charlotte Hornets

The New Orleans Pelicans started the season scorching hot, winning their first four games. However, they lost their next six games before going 6-1 from November 8 to 20. The Pelicans have been very inconsistent especially on the road and there seems to be a problem within the team.

Anthony Davis is no longer a one-man wrecking machine for the Pelicans. Jrue Holiday is playing like an All-Star while Julius Randle is one of the front-runners for Sixth Man of the Year. Also, Nikola Mirotic looks like the perfect partner for Davis in the frontcourt.

However, the Pelicans are among the worst defensive teams in the league despite having Davis and Holiday, two All-NBA Defensive first team last season. Head coach Alvin Gentry is in the hot seat again and the Pelicans have to win now. Davis has been linked with the Lakers and Celtics, and him leaving in the next two years is a complete possibility.

