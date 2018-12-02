×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

NBA 2018-19: 5 Great NBA players on not so great teams

Rishabh Gangwani
CONTRIBUTOR
46   //    02 Dec 2018, 20:42 IST

Atlanta Hawks v Denver Nuggets
Atlanta Hawks v Denver Nuggets

The NBA is a collection of some of the greatest athletes in the world. There are so many incredible basketball players who compete against each other on a nightly basis. While some of these players play on fantastic teams with a great coach and make winning a habit, some players play with average and below average teams and try to do their best to help their squad win games.

Let's have a look at 5 great NBA players in the league today who are gifted offensive/defensive players but are not playing on the right teams.

#1 Anthony Davis - New Orleans Pelicans

Davis in action against the Sacramento Kings
Davis in action against the Sacramento Kings

Anthony Davis is among the top five best players in the league today. He is a five-time NBA All-Star, former All-Star game MVP and is the face of the New Orleans Pelicans franchise. He is a dominant force on both ends of the floor and is the Pelicans' go-to guy in clutch situations.

Although Davis has had a great career so far in terms of his individual numbers, he has not seen similar success with his team. He's having a brilliant season once again this year averaging 27.8 points per game and 12.7 rebounds per game, but the Pelicans currently sit at 13th in the stacked Western Conference with an 11-12 record.

Although the Pelicans have put some good players around him in Jrue Holiday, Nicola Mirotic and Julius Randle, they still have not been able to figure out how to play together. The Pelicans do not look like a championship caliber team at this point and Davis could likely be traded to a contender next season.

#2 Damian Lillard - Portland Trail Blazers

Lillard has been in fine form so far
Lillard has been in fine form so far

Another All-Star who finds himself in an unfavorable position is Damian Lillard. The Trail Blazers have a talented pool of players. They have a terrific backcourt tandem in Lillard and C.J. McCollum and a versatile center in Jusuf Nurkic. Yet the team has not managed to get over the line in the last few seasons and despite making the playoffs, have been eliminated by superior teams.

Lillard has been in scintillating form to start the season averaging 26.6 points per game. The Blazers sit at 7th in the Western Conference as of now.

Lillard has always expressed his desire to stay in Portland and build a winning culture. It will be interesting to see what the Blazers do come summer time, will they trade Lillard or sign a big free agent?

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA San Antonio Spurs New Orleans Pelicans Anthony Davis Kemba Walker NBA Players
Rishabh Gangwani
CONTRIBUTOR
NBA 2018-19: 3 Things we learned from Pelicans defeating...
RELATED STORY
4 blockbuster trades that could change the 2018/19 NBA...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2017-18 Season Comparison: LeBron James vs Anthony Davis
RELATED STORY
NBA: 3 recent games in which a player had at least 10 blocks
RELATED STORY
Top 3 centers in the NBA this season
RELATED STORY
NBA: 3 players who recorded 40 points and 20 rebounds...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 5 Highest scoring games of Anthony Davis'...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Celtics can’t trade for Anthony Davis due to...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 4 Best trade destinations for Anthony Davis
RELATED STORY
NBA News: Anthony Davis wants to join LeBron James in Los...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us