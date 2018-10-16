NBA 2018-19: 5 Highest scoring games of Anthony Davis' career

Anthony Davis is a serious candidate for MVP this season

Anthony Davis is one of the most explosive and dominant players in the NBA today. He was selected as the first overall pick by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2012 NBA draft and has been the face of the Pelicans since then. In a very short period of time, he has become one of the best in the league and is a 5-time consecutive NBA All-Star.

Davis is known for his ability to impact the game on both the ends of the floor and is a constant double-double threat. His numbers have significantly improved in the past few years and he is definitely a serious candidate for MVP this 2018-19 season.

After losing DeMarcus Cousins to Golden State Warriors in free agency, the Pelicans front-office has done a great job by adding some really good players like Julius Randle, Jahlil Okafor, Elfrid Payton who can really help Davis and the team.

The New Orleans Pelicans are definitely a team to watch out for this season and this might well be the season when Davis finally gets his hands on the most prestigious hardware, the MVP trophy. Through the course of this article, we take a look at Anthony Davis' five highest-scoring games in the NBA.

#5 47 vs Portland Trail Blazers, 21st April 2018

Anthony Davis dropped 47 as Pelicans down Blazers

Stat line: 47 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist and 3 blocks on 65.2% shooting

The Pelicans who were not fortunate to make it to the playoffs for two straight seasons were back in the playoffs once again. They finished 6th in the Western Conference in the regular season and were up against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the Playoffs. Davis averaged a career-high 28.1 points and 11.1 rebounds in the regular season and was also named as a finalist for MVP and DPOY awards.

The Trail Blazers lost the first three games of the series and were facing elimination. Davis continued his regular season form and dominated the Blazers in the first three games. In the fourth game, Davis came up big once again dropping 47 points at home.

Davis destroyed the Blazers defense and scored effortlessly. He was a problem for the visitors in the paint and kept attacking the rim. He shot 15-23 from the field with an eye-catching field-goal percentage of 65.2. Anthony was also successful in drawing a lot of fouls as he went for 15-17 from the free-throw line.

In the second quarter, the crowd erupted when Rondo threw an alley-oop to Davis who slammed it home. In the third quarter, with scores tied at 60, Davis leaned in for a basket to give Pelicans the lead and they never looked back. New Orleans went on to win the game 131-123 and swept the Blazers 4-0.

