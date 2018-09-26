Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
NBA 2018-19: 5 Most Likely Jimmy Butler Trades

Sahar Hadida
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.73K   //    26 Sep 2018, 22:21 IST

Minnesota Timberwolves v Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler

Who believed five months ago, following the Timberwolves' first-round exit and their first playoff appearance in 14 years, that all hell will break loose in Minnesota, just days before the opening of training camp.

It all started with reports in early July, claiming Jimmy Butler is "fed up" with the "nonchalant" attitude of his young teammates, Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins. It escalated after Butler's request to renegotiate and extend his contract so it will pay him $175 million across the next five years was denied, and he was instead offered about $45 million less. The final nail in the coffin was Jimmy's trade request out of Minnesota, a week before the start of training camp.

Despite Tom Thibodeau's opposition to this move, owner Glen Taylor let the NBA's Board of Governors know Butler is definitely for sale and interest started flowing in.

Butler's top three preferred destinations, Nets, Knicks and Clippers, are all in conversation, and other teams like Miami and Houston emerged, and surprising potential suitors in Cleveland and Sacramento popped up as well.

Safe to say, Jimmy Butler's trade request sent the NBA world into a frenzy. Everybody is talking about it, most teams are exploring the option of acquiring him and his own team regressed into complete chaos.

Here are the top five most likely trade destinations for Jimmy Butler:

#5 Philadelphia 76ers

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four
Is Jimmy Butler the piece that completes "The Process"?

The Sixers receive: Jimmy Butler

The Timberwolves receive: Dario Šarić, Robert Covington, Mike Muscala

The Philadelphia 76ers had a quiet summer in comparison to their Eastern Conference rivals. Toronto took a gamble on Kawhi Leonard, but increased their ceiling for the season. Boston didn’t technically acquire another superstar, however, they get to add two All-Star level players, Irving and Hayward, to a team that was one win away from the finals.

This could be Philly's chance to even the playing field.

The Sixers have two generational talents in the point guard and center positions, but they are a little shady on the wing. 2018 draftees, Zhaire Smith and Landry Shamet, have a lot to prove, Reddick is nearing the end of his career and Covington is really a role player. Adding Butler will give Philly a legitimate big 3 and a chance to change the balance of power in the East.

Philadelphia will have about $40 million in cap space next summer and can have another chance to sign a superstar without sacrificing Šarić. However, in order to compete with Toronto and Boston this year, they might have to pull the trigger right now.

NBA Miami Heat Brooklyn Nets Basketball Kyrie Irving Jimmy Butler
