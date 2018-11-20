NBA 2018-19: 5 Overpaid players

Blake Griffin's salary made a number of headlines last year

The state of a team's NBA contracts often make or break their chances of pursuing an NBA Championship. Franchises have been known to be unwilling go into the luxury tax, most notably the Oklahoma City Thunder who lost James Harden for virtually nothing. The biggest challenge for franchises, however, is avoiding overpaying one of their stars, as this can result in the teams hands being tied for up-to five years.

Having one or two overpaid players can completely cripple both a teams chances of winning, and their trade options for a number of years. Due to this, teams are increasingly looking for draft picks over higher earners, however, a number of notable huge salaries exist around the league. Here we will count down the five most overpaid NBA players for the 2018-19 season.

#5 Chris Paul ($35,654,150)

The Rockets overpaid for Chris Paul when they gave him a max-deal in 2018

Chris Paul remains among the best point guards in the NBA, however considering his age, the 33-year-old is arguably overpaid.

The Houston Rockets were forced into offering Paul a max deal, as they want to win a Championship whilst James Harden is in the prime of his career. CP3 will continue to be a star performer in Houston, however, he could soon decline in form and health, and his current max deal takes him until he is 37.

#4 Bradley Beal ($25,434,262)

Bradley Beal has been a consistent performer for Washington, but has so far failed to grow into a superstar

The Bradley Beal and John Wall partnership look like it is finally coming to an end, as ESPN recently reported that the franchise were willing to trade both of the stars. Bradley was the 3rd pick back in 2012, and he earned his first All-Star team selection in 2018.

Despite this, the 25-year-old has not fully lived up to expectations and the Washington team seems to be heading in the wrong direction. It, therefore, comes as no surprise that the Wizards are looking to get rid of his long and expensive contract via trade.

