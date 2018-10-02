Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
NBA 2018-19: 5 reasons why the OKC Thunder could be a legitimate threat to the Golden State Warriors

Akhil Khatri
37   //    02 Oct 2018, 21:25 IST

Durant and Westbrook

The Golden State Warriors have become an unstoppable force in the NBA since the 2014/15 season and their chances have just been enhanced with the arrival of superstar KEvin Durant in 2016 and the addition of Demarcus Cousins after two titles in a row and two Finals MVP for Durant.

Every team in the Western Conference is shaping its squad thinking of stopping the Warriors, which would not be an easy task. OKC was one of two teams in the west closer to eliminate Golden State in the playoffs when they had a 3-1 lead in the 2016 WCF with Durant on their squad, but they could not close them out.

There is something about this fixture that gets the fans and media crazy. It is an encounter between once good friends Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant, now on different sides. Will Westbrook get his revenge?

Let us take a look into the 5 reasons why OKC might be a real threat to Golden State's dominance.


5.    Last Season head-to-head: 2-2


OKC will be competitive against the all-conquering Warriors

In the 2017-18 season, the four matchups were split evenly between the two teams. This itself shows that Thunder cannot be written off whenever they match up against the Warriors. Thunder won the first two games last year, and as they were missing defensive anchor Andre Roberson in the following two fixtures, they couldn’t keep the Warriors at bay. 

