NBA 2018-19: Atlantic Division - 5 Worst Contracts

Saj Jain
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
119   //    12 Aug 2018, 10:19 IST

New York Knicks v Denver Nuggets
New York Knicks v Denver Nuggets

Every team has at some point had some sort of bad contract, be it any sport. It comes down to play performance and if they are worth the money given by the team. At first, it may seem like the right choice but things can start to tumble down the road. In this series, we look at the worst contracts by teams in the Atlantic Division. This division consists of the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Toronto Raptors. It can be tough to determine a "bad contract" but here are my choices.

1. Marcus Smart, PG/SG - Boston Celtics

Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Seven
Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

Considering the Celtics roster, this was a tough one to figure out. But Marcus Smart is probably the player with the worst contract on the Celtics and here's why.

Smart signed his 4 year, $52 million contract in late July after receiving little interest after the start of free agency. The coaching staff and front office likely signed him for two reasons: as insurance in case they are unable to re-sign PG Terry Rozier and because of the defensive skills that he brings on the court.

On top of that, Smart is known for having some on-court issues including "flopping." For the Celtics, it shouldn't have been a priority to resign him simply because the Celtics are able to bring the next man up similar to what the New England Patriots are able to do.

The contract is fully guaranteed and besides defense, he isn't really the best option to backup PG Kyrie Irving, but we will see in the coming years how this plays out.


Saj Jain
CONTRIBUTOR
Avid Washington Redskins and Wizards fan
