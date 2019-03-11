×
NBA 2018-19: Best Players - Week 21

Shubham Pant
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
50   //    11 Mar 2019, 18:27 IST

Week 21 has finally come to an end with some great performances that had the crowd wowed. There were a total of 49 games that were played this week. The Toronto Raptors took on the Houston Rockets in a huge game on Wednesday, along with a huge game in which the Boston Celtics took on the Golden State Warriors.

The Los Angeles Lakers have a few crucial games to decide their playoff hopes including a big one against the Denver Nuggets and the Boston Celtics later in the week. The Denver Nuggets also faced the Golden State Warriors in a battle between the top 2 teams in the Western Conference.

Let us take a look at the 5 best players who performed at a very high level this week.

5. Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)

Utah Jazz's star is one of most clutch players in the NBA
Utah Jazz's star is one of most clutch players in the NBA

Donovan Mitchell takes the #5 spot in this week's rankings. Mitchell has seen a resurgence in his form of late. He has started the season in some really bad form and was unable to get himself going. He was dealing with a few injuries too that led to a few breaks in his form.

But once he got going, Mitchell was unstoppable. He is currently averaging 23.5 points per game, along with 4.1 rebounds and 4 assists a game. In Week 21, Mitchell was playing some really solid basketball for the Utah Jazz.

They played the New Orleans Pelicans twice, where Mitchell scored 19 and 22 respectively, with a combined 10 assists and 9 rebounds. He exploded in the game against the Memphis Grizzlies, scoring a massive 38 points, along with 5 assists and 4 rebounds as well. Mitchell has been dominant for most of the season and this run of form seems to be here to stay.

