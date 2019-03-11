NBA 2018-19: Best Players - Week 21

Week 21 has finally come to an end with some great performances that had the crowd wowed. There were a total of 49 games that were played this week. The Toronto Raptors took on the Houston Rockets in a huge game on Wednesday, along with a huge game in which the Boston Celtics took on the Golden State Warriors.

The Los Angeles Lakers have a few crucial games to decide their playoff hopes including a big one against the Denver Nuggets and the Boston Celtics later in the week. The Denver Nuggets also faced the Golden State Warriors in a battle between the top 2 teams in the Western Conference.

Let us take a look at the 5 best players who performed at a very high level this week.

5. Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)

Utah Jazz's star is one of most clutch players in the NBA

Donovan Mitchell takes the #5 spot in this week's rankings. Mitchell has seen a resurgence in his form of late. He has started the season in some really bad form and was unable to get himself going. He was dealing with a few injuries too that led to a few breaks in his form.

But once he got going, Mitchell was unstoppable. He is currently averaging 23.5 points per game, along with 4.1 rebounds and 4 assists a game. In Week 21, Mitchell was playing some really solid basketball for the Utah Jazz.

They played the New Orleans Pelicans twice, where Mitchell scored 19 and 22 respectively, with a combined 10 assists and 9 rebounds. He exploded in the game against the Memphis Grizzlies, scoring a massive 38 points, along with 5 assists and 4 rebounds as well. Mitchell has been dominant for most of the season and this run of form seems to be here to stay.

