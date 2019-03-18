×
NBA 2018-19: Best Players - Week 22

Shubham Pant
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
8   //    18 Mar 2019, 17:48 IST

Giannis has been leading the MVP race this season
Giannis has been leading the MVP race this season

Week 22 of the 2018-19 season of the NBA has come to a close, with some great performances that had everyone jumping in their seats. There were a total of 49 games that took place this week.

The Milwaukee Bucks played the Philadelphia 76ers in a massive match on Sunday night, while the Golden State Warriors took on the Houston Rockets in a mouth-watering repeat of the Western Conference finals on Wednesday night.

The Warriors also played the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. With this in mind, let us take a look at the 5 best players who played at another level this week.

#5. Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)

Atlanta Hawks seem to have drafted a superb player in Young
Atlanta Hawks seem to have drafted a superb player in Young

The Atlanta Hawks are definitely not competing for any laurels this season but they are still a superb young team, with some great future NBA players. They had a chance to draft Luka Doncic but traded him to the Dallas Mavericks for Trae Young and a future 1st round draft pick.

While it was a questionable decision at the time and with Doncic starting the season in some amazing form, many looked at the Hawks' decision as a really bad one. But for the past month and a half, including this week, Trae Young has been playing as a man possessed.

His shooting, which had been spotty and inconsistent at best, is now absolutely on point. He is launching from anywhere on the floor and making most of his shots. He has also developed his playmaking skills and become an elite point guard.

Young is averaging 18.4 points a game this season, along with 7.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds. His performances this week too have been of a similar vein, averaging 22.7 points a game, along with 5.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds a game.

His defence has been great too, getting at least 1 steal a game this past week. If he keeps this up, then he might be able to challenge Doncic for the Rookie of the Year title, considering he has slowed down a bit in the past few weeks.

