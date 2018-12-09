NBA 2018-19, Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls: 3 talking points

Action from Chicago Bulls v Boston Celtics

Final Score: Boston Celtics beat Chicago Bulls, 133-77

It was the worst loss in the franchise history for the Chicago Bulls as Boston Celtics crushed them by a margin of 56 points. Celtics improved to 15-10 for the season whereas, Bulls have a horrible record of 6-21 for the season.

The match started with an offensive party hosted by the Celtics, to which there was no invitation for the Bulls. With about six left in the first quarter, the score was 17-0. Yes! Bulls had no points in the first six minutes of the match.

Bulls missed all of their first 12 field goal attempts, forcing Boylen to pull out all his five starters. The first half ended with 64-43, and the lead never went below 13 points in the half.

There is nothing to talk about the second half except Boston's offence. They were shooting and scoring from long range, inside the paint and hammering those monstrous dunks. Bulls never had anything going in the second half and suffered a loss which they would love to forget as soon as possible.

Here are the talking points from the game:

#3 What is wrong with the Bulls?

Chicago Bulls

A new coach, Jim Boylen, has been assigned to the team and Lauri Markkanen is also back from injury. Still, they suffered the worst loss in the franchise history. After a win against the OKC, it seemed like they are back on track but, it is too early to say so.

It was the worst offensive and zero defensive performance by the Bulls. On the defensive end, they were invisible, whereas offensively they were unable to score.

They shot 38.3% from the field and shot just six three-pointers out of the 24 attempted. Only three players were in double figures -- Zach Lavine (11), Cameron Payne (10) and Shaquille Harrison (20).

Check out below what the coach had to say after the match:

"That's not the standard of our program... I thought we were a step slow on everything: mentally and physically. " - Coach Boylen — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 9, 2018

It is sad to see a team booed by their fans.

Bulls should forget this night and approach the game against Kings as a new day.

