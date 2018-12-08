NBA 2018-19, Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls: Preview and Prediction

Shubham Sharma

Chicago Bulls v Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics (14-10) vs Chicago Bulls (6-20), United Center

Chicago Bulls will host Boston Celtics tonight at the United Center in Chicago. The Bulls are coming off a valiant victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder, whereas the Celtics had a blowout win in their previous match against the New York Knicks.

Chicago Bulls perspective

The Bulls had a nail-biting victory against OKC. They held their nerve and won by two points. This victory might be the start of something good for the Chicago fans.

They have Jim Boylen as their new Coach and he has started working hard with the team. The training and conditioning sessions have become better, and players are being pushed even more than before.

Another piece of good news for Bulls' fans is that Lauri Markkanen is back to the line-up and his game-winner against OKC was a joy to watch. Zach LaVine scored 25 points against the Thunder and got good support from Justin Holiday and Jabari Parker.

Boston Celtics perspective

The Boston Celtics are on a four-game win streak and will look to secure their fifth win in a row tonight. They are 14-10 for the season right now and have started looking like their old selves.

Celtics had seven players in double figures in the win against the Knicks, showing clearly how strong the bench is for them. Gordon Hayward has also found form and scored 30 points in the game against Timberwolves.

Kyrie Irving has also been leading the team well. Al Horford, meanwhile, returned to the lineup and immediately proved his presence in the last two games.

How things might unfold

Kyrie will be tough to stop, and Al Horford will play a significant role for the Celtics. While the contest will be exciting to watch, the Celtics are expected to run out comfortable winners.

However, after watching the Bulls' game against the Thunder yesterday, there could be an upset on the cards. This Bulls team looks reenergized and are executing some amazing plays.

Players to watch out for: Kyrie Irving and Lauri Markkanen

Match-up to watch out for: Kyrie Irving vs Zach LaVine

Injury Update: Aron Baynes is a doubt.

Prediction: Bulls beat Celtics

