NBA 2018-19, Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview and prediction

Shubham Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 19 // 02 Jan 2019, 16:00 IST

Boston Celtics (21-15) vs Minnesota Timberwolves (17-20), TD Garden

Minnesota Timberwolves v Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics will host the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Celtics are coming off a defeat against the San Antonio Spurs, whereas Wolves lost to the New Orlean Pelicans on Monday. Both the teams will be looking to jump-back from their previous losses.

Celtics have an advantage of playing at home tonight and will be looking to capitalize the situation. Let us see how things stand for both teams tonight.

The Boston Celtics perspective

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics are still finding themselves this season as they have dropped to the fifth position in the Eastern Conference. They are not able to win the games consistently and don't look the same as they were last year.

Celtics visited San Antonio on Monday, where they suffered their 15th loss of this season at the hands of the Spurs. Jaylen Brown was the shining light for the Celtics as he went off for 30 points, coming off the bench. Kyrie Irving had 16 points in the game and shot 50% from the field. Both these players have to stand up tonight to seal the win against the unpredictable Timberwolves.

Gordon Hayward will be an important factor tonight. Last time these two teams met, he went off for season-high 30 points and carried them to an easy win. Against the Spurs, he went scoreless, which happened to him the first time after March 2012. He would be eager to get back on the court and get some points to his name.

As a team, Celtics are averaging 111.6 points and shooting 45.4% from the field. They are grabbing nearly 45 rebounds per game and shooting 36.2% from beyond the three-point line.

Celtics will be looking for an easy, but a decisive win tonight.

Injury update- Boston Celtics

Kyrie Irving (eye)- Questionable

Robert Williams (quadriceps)- Questionable

Jabari Bird (other reasons)- Out

Aron Baynes (hand)- Out

