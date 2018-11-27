×
NBA 2018-19: Bradley Beal rubbishes the trade rumors

Shubham Sharma
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
27   //    27 Nov 2018, 12:53 IST

Houston Rockets v Washington Wizards
Houston Rockets v Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal's trade rumors have been flocking all over the internet these days. But according to Beal, all these rumors are nonsense.

The moment Wizards declared their whole team open for a trade, Bradley Beal was the man who caught most of the attention. His trade destination, especially to the Lakers, has been predicted by many but all these predictions have been put to rest.

Washington Wizards defeated Houston Rockets last night in a game that went to the wire. Wizards beat the Rockets in overtime by 135-131 even after a 54 points game by James Harden. Both Beal and Wall had excellent contributions with 32 and 36 points respectively.

So have the Wizards settled the differences and made a comeback?

It is too early to answer.

However, one thing is clear that Bradley Beal wants to say with them. After the match, Dennis Scott of NBA TV asked Beal about the situation that has been going on with the team. Beal called these rumors, nonsense and said that he wanted to play for Washington.

"That's nonsense. I heard it earlier before the game and I was like, 'If it didn't come from the horse's mouth, it wasn't me.' I got this Washington jersey on and I come here and work every day, you know, until otherwise. This is where I wanna be."

Watch the video of his interview to Dennis Scott:

Beal has been with the wizards for around six years and grown to be a great player. He is Wizards' leading three-point scorer and a great two-way player. His defensive abilities are fairly underrated.

With all that is being said, even if Wizards decide to trade somebody, Beal will bring in the best return to them because of three reasons. The three reasons are his abilities as a player, his minimal salary, and his age (just 25 years).

Washington plays Pelicans on Wednesday night. It would be interesting to see if Wizards can maintain this momentum.

NBA Washington Wizards John Wall Bradley Beal
Shubham Sharma
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
