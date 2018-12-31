NBA 2018-19: Can Los Angeles be Clipper Town?

The Clippers can surprise the NBA with their own super team in 2019

The Lakers have always been the better team in Los Angeles. They have attracted and acquired some of the biggest superstars in NBA history including Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Jerry West, Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James became the newest superstar to join the best franchise in the NBA.

The Clippers have always been the lesser known team in town that has never even made it to the Conference Finals. However, things can turn out to be drastically different if Clippers' advisor Jerry West and the front office can sign two superstar free agents this offseason. Those 2 superstars most likely being Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard.

After six years as an Executive Board member for the Golden State Warriors, Jerry West unexpectedly took an advisory role with the Clippers in 2017. Why is this article revolving around Jerry West? Because West was the man who acquired Shaq from the Orlando Magic and traded for Kobe Bryant during his time in Lakers' management and built a team that went on to become a dynasty and won a three-peat in the early 2000's.

West is widely known as one of the best executives and advisors in the NBA and he is more than capable of acquiring both Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant his off-season as the Clippers can offer 2 max contracts in the offseason.

Kawhi's desire to play in Los Angeles is no secret but many believe that he wouldn't be okay with being a Robin to LeBron's Batman. Durant has already called the environment around LeBron as toxic and it would be shocking to see him in Lakers' colors.

Durant's comments not only mean that he does not want to play with LeBron but it also means that he doesn't want other free-agents like Kawhi to team up with LeBron. This enables Durant to create his own super team right in LeBron's town.

Nobody demanded a Championship this season from the Lakers but Magic Johnson and LeBron James are unquestionably expected to be a contender next season. But if the Clippers add Kawhi and Durant next season, the Lakers stand a chance only if they sign Anthony Davis.

It's fascinating to see that Lakers' legend Jerry West is now determined to make the Clippers the best team in Los Angeles and it's up to another Lakers' legend Magic Johnson to foil his plan.

