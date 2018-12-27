NBA 2018-19: Can Markelle Fultz return this season?

Davion Moore FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 14 // 27 Dec 2018, 04:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Melbourne United v Philadelphia 76ers

As the NBA season progresses, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves fourth in the Eastern Conference. They have a record of 22-13. On Christmas Day, the Sixers lost to the Boston Celtics 121-114 in overtime.

Joel Embiid of the had 34 points and 16 rebounds, but the Sixers could not prevail. Kyrie Irving and the Celtics managed to maintain their lead and win the game.

The Sixers lost the game, but they are still in a good position. They are playoff bound and their current roster is solid. But, there is one lingering issue that involves their roster. The issue involves their former first pick, Markelle Fultz.

New Orleans Pelicans v Philadelphia 76ers

Fultz was the first pick of the 2017 NBA Draft. The Sixers drafted Fultz as part of their famous "Process". In college basketball, Fultz averaged 23.2 points, 5.9 assists, and 5.7 rebounds. The Washington Huskies guard seemed like an obvious choice as a top pick in his draft class. But so far, his career is disappointing.

In the 2017-2018 season, Fultz played 14 games and averaged 7.1 points. A shoulder injury prevented Fultz from playing a full season. This season, Fultz has played 19 games and averages 8.2 points. He is currently out after being diagnosed with Neurogenic Thoracic Outlet Syndrome.

Fultz is the subject of trade rumours but his health is in question, but teams are unsure of his health.

However, the guard might have the chance to redeem himself. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Raymond Brothers, the agent of Fultz, expects him to return this season.

Brothers said that his client is progressing well and he could return this season. The objective is to make sure Fultz is completely healthy. There is no timetable for his return, but Brothers expects him to return this season.

Can Fultz return this season? If it is possible, the Sixers should give it a try. Fultz's career has been up and down up to this point. If he can stay healthy, he can redeem himself and prove that he is a player worth keeping.

Advertisement