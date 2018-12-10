×
NBA 2018-19: Cleveland Cavaliers' predicted starting lineup against Milwaukee Bucks

Davion Moore
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
28   //    10 Dec 2018, 14:52 IST

Houston Rockets v Cleveland Cavaliers
Houston Rockets v Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are fresh off of a 15 point win over the Wizards. Their starting guard Collin Sexton had 29 points and six assists. Tristan Thompson had 23 points and 19 rebounds.

The Cavs played well in this game and slightly improved their record. The Cavs are now 13th in the Eastern Conference. They jumped two spots after being dead last in the East. They could continue to rise, but their next game will be a challenge. The Cavs have the Milwaukee Bucks in Milwaukee.

The Bucks are second in the Eastern Conference. They have a record of 17-8. The only East team better than the Bucks are the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors are currently 21-7. Yesterday, the Bucks beat the Raptors 104-99. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a double-double with 19 points and 19 rebounds. The Bucks made a statement in this game and they can establish a small winning streak.

Ironically, the Cavs and Bucks completed a trade over the weekend. The Cavs traded George Hill, Sam Dekker, and draft picks in exchange for Matthew Dellavedova and John Henson. The Wizards, who the Cavs played on Saturday were also a part of the deal.

For a few games, the Cavs tried a new lineup. When George Hill returned from a shoulder injury, the Cavs paired him alongside Collin Sexton. Sexton moved to the shooting guard and Hill moved to the point guard. When the Cavs traded Hill, Sexton went back to the point and Rodney Hood became the shooting guard.

The Cavs used this backcourt against the Kings on Friday. However, Hood left the game due to a sprained right toe. He also missed Saturday's game against the Wizards. As of now, there is no specific timetable for Hood's return.

Alec Burks filled in for Hood at the shooting guard position. If Hood is unable to play against the Bucks, Burks will likely start again. The Cavs also inserted two-way player Jaron Blossomgame into the starting line-up. He played the power forward position. This was due to the Cavs being shorthanded because of injuries and their trade with the Bucks. Unless the Cavs place Larry Nance Jr. at power forward, Blossomgame could start again.

Tonight's game could be a good one. If the Cavs play well, they could compete with the Bucks. Or, the Bucks could easily win this game. If I had to choose, I would say the Bucks will win.

Predicted starting line-ups:

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton (PG), Alec Burks (SG), Cedi Osman (SF), Jaron Blossomgame (PF), and Tristan Thompson (C)

Bucks: Eric Bledsoe (PG), Malcolm Brogdon (SG), Khris Middleton (SF), Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF), and Brook Lopez (C)


